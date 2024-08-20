Jessica Alba has a new series with her bestie that you can watch this week

Apple TV+ is re-imagining the children's TV series "Yo Gabba Gabba" with the new expanded series called "Yo Gabba GabbaLand". The new series, hosted by Kimmy Kam, is filled with optimism and fun. It's where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance and allows them to learn, laugh and grow together. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Treat your young kids to a fun, exuberant and exciting learning experience by checking out the new Yo Gabba GabbaLand." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-G.

Streaming on A&E is the new documentary "Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life." Through exclusive sit-down interviews with those involved including former fraternity and sorority members, family, law enforcement and experts, the docuseries exposes the dark side of hazing and its impact on some of the young men and women who participated. Tony says, "The docuseries takes a deep dive into fraternity and sorority hazing across the country and exposes not only these dangerous practices, but why they haven't been stopped." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on the Roku Channel is the reality TV series "Honest Renovations," starring best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis. The series focuses on renovating and upgrading the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about life, parenthood and community service. Tony says, "Honest Renovations is a heartwarming series about rolling up your sleeves and finding ways to help those in need." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

To see Tony's full interviews, visit screenchatter.com.

