Jewelry is key to a woman's style. Now it can make a positive difference in the lives of trafficking survivors too.

At Downeast, they believe jewelry is a key component to every woman's style. It helps make you feel beautiful and confident but also empowered to make a positive change.

Behind each piece in the Jewelry With a Cause collection is an opportunity to get involved in the community and make a difference - a difference in the lives of human trafficking survivors.

Kacie Malouf, Downeast Co-owner and Board Chair of the Malouf Foundation joined us in studio to talk more about the Jewelry With a Cause.

Downeast has adopted the Malouf Foundation and is partnering to help survivors of human trafficking.

One dollar of every jewelry purchase will be donated to the newly announced Malouf Foundation Aftercare Center for female Human trafficking survivors, ages 11 to 18.

This facility gives young female survivors full access to all-encompassing healing programs and resources including medical care, therapy, education and life skills training, legal assistance and faith support groups.

Kacie says the Jewelry With A Cause is made from high-quality materials for a look that is both classic and timeless. Kacie says each piece has been hand designed and sourced. The inspiration behind the collection are simple designs that are plated with 14k finishes.

The June collection features 14k gold plated necklaces, earrings and rings along with natural stone bracelets, pendants and earrings.

Prices range between $12 and $20. A new collection will launch in stores every month so check back often to see fresh and exciting new pieces.

Jewelry For a Cause can be purchased at all Downeast Clothing locations and at Downeastbasics.com.