Jewish Family Service (JFS) has been caring for all Utahns in need, regardless of background, since 1872.

JFS provides everything from running a food pantry for low-income pantries to providing mental health counseling.

Now, thanks to a grant from Regence BlueCross BlueShield's charitable arm, Cambia Health Foundation, Jewish Family Service now offers in-home respite care for family caregivers too, which gives them a short break from caring for their loved one.

The grant monies help them to support local families based on each caregiver's needs. t.

They use a stress scale to determine the level of need and how much they can fund services for each family.

They aim to strengthen social connectivity and care coordination and will even help families transition to a care facility when necessary.

And, they offer a Gleeful Choir, Music & Memory and dementia-friendly activity groups too.

The JFS mission aligns closely with the Cambia Foundation and Regence's values. It falls under their Healthy and Connected Aging priority, which focuses on reducing isolation and loneliness among older adults.

For more information please visit jfsutah.org.

