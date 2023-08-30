Jewish Family Service's Food Pantry Services 11,000 People a Year

Jewish Family Service just celebrated their 150th Anniversary! They've been caring for all Utahns since 1872, making them one of the oldest nonprofits in the state.

Their Alex & Sally Lebwohl Food Pantry got its start around 2010, and during the first year of operation, they served around 85 families.

Now, the need has greatly increased and the Food Pantry is helping about 11,000 individuals every single year.

Ellen Silver, Executive Director, says many of the people who come to the pantry are working families who just need a little extra help supplementing what they can buy at the store.

Utah Food Bank helps them with food donations, about 10,000 pounds worth every month! But, Silver says they still struggle to keep the shelves full!

They offer families who have overflowing gardens to bring fresh fruit and veggies for donations. People can also donate monetarily online.

Because of all the work Jewish Family Service's Food Pantry is doing, they are the Fox 13 and Smith'sZero Hunger Hero.

You can learn more about jfsutah.org.

