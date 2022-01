Our Pet of the Week is Jimmy, a one-year-old cocker spaniel mix.

He's very smart and wants to learn more.

Jimmy is good with other dogs, but can get mouthy when he's playing.

He'd love to be with a family who has time to exercise him and will be best with older kids.

Jimmy is fixed, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you're interested in adopting Jimmy, fill out form at hearts4paws.org.