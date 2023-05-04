Join Dos Olas Cantina in Park City for a Cinco de Mayo celebration

Dos Olas Cantina in Park City is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party!

Join them on Friday, May 5, 2023 for good times, great food, live music from Rumba Libre Band and more.

Dos Olas is known for their signature taco platters, a niños menu, and classic desserts of tres leche, churro sandwich, flan, and Mexican paletas.

The spring season also brings a fresh, new menu of authentic starters of yellowfin tuna aguachile, elote on the cobb, camarones y aguacate, and mahi-mahi ceviche tostada, traditional mains of coliflor con mole, enchiladas de pollo, and fajitas.

Pair with a variety of margaritas, cocktails, and mezcals to sip and savor.

The party on May 5 goes from 5 to 10pm at the Cantina a 2417 W. High Mountain Road in Park City.

For more information please visit dosolasparkcity.com.