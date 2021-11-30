Join FOX 13 and help Utahns experiencing homelessness this holiday season

For Decades, The Road Home and Volunteers of America Utah have been providing holiday gifts for families served by both of the organizations with their Candy Cane Corner.

The goal is to help those in our state who are experiencing homelessness have a happy holiday experience, and get something new.

Fox 13 is proud to announce a new partnership with their Candy Cane Corner this year, and we are inviting you to participate in the cause!

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, you can bring your donations to The Maverik Center (3200 S, Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City) or the Utah Symphony and Opera production studio (336 N. 400 W., Salt Lake City) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here are some of the most needed items:

Gift Cards in $5, $10, and $25 increments. Accepted cards include Wal-Mart, Target, Amazon, and Visa.

Children's Toys

Teen Hobby Items: Earbuds, jewelry, puzzles , arts & crafts, etc.

Diapers Sizes 4, 5, 6.

Other goods

Full size blankets, food storage container sets.

Wrapping Materials

Wrapping paper, clear tape.

Volunteers will be putting together the donated items into bags for each individual in the family and they will be delivered to them.

For more information please visit fox13now.com/candycane.

