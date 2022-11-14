Join Fox 13 and the SLC Mission for "Harvest for the Hungry"

Fox 13 and the Salt Lake City Mission are hosting a "Harvest for the Hungry" food donation drive on November 15 and 17, 2022 from 11am to 6pm each day.

You're invited to drop off food donations at the Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road #106 in Salt Lake City.

Those dropping off food donations will be eligible to win one of many prizes in a giveaway which include a stay with breakfast at the Hilton, stays at the Hyatt Place and Plaza Hotel, dinner for two at the Texas Roadhouse, and free entrée and desserts at Cracker Barrel.

The Salt Lake City Mission prepares thousands of meals for those in need over the next several weeks and this year's Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted by the Mission on November 24.

"I would also like to let people know that It is 'more than just a meal' As we feed someone desperately in need of food, we also offer to assist meeting additional needs of those finding life very difficult. It is hard for those who live on a path of frustration and struggle day after day. So many feel like no one else cares, especially the homeless who are often left to their own defenses. But we meet people right where they're at and many times food is the first thing they need. Once we gain their trust in friendship and show them someone does care, we can then work on helping them recover from their situations to live a more positive life.", says Pastor Shawn Clay, Director of Salt Lake City Mission.

The food items the Mission needs donated include:



Non-perishable food items

Frozen Turkeys and whole chickens

Canned veggies and fruits

Boxed stuffing and mashed potatoes

Holiday pies and rolls we can freeze

Canned yams, cranberry sauce

Gravy mix and other holiday items

Additional items also needed include:



New or used good clean clothing

Hygiene items for men and women

New socks and underwear

Cold weather and outdoor gear, hand warmers

Financial donations

For more information please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.