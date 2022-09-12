Join in the Shriners Walk for Love with Big O

Big O knows that when everyone gives a little extra, communities can thrive.

That's why, year after year, Big O Tries gives back to Shriners Childrens Salt Lake City.

This year, Big O has donated $50,000!

Join them at the annual Big O Tires Shriners Walk for Love on Friday, September 16 at Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our health care system provides advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate

We talked with a family who knows how much Shriners helps families in Utah. Zach has a prosthetic leg and has his own team in the walk.

Team Zach Attach has already raised $3,000 for the Walk of Love. If you'd like to help Zach you can click here.

It's not just about safe tires, Big O supports those who keep our families safe.

Make an appointment online at bigotires.com and to join the Walk for Love please visit lovetotherescue.org.

