Join Jenny Oaks Baker for a patriotic celebration at Sandy Amphitheater

Join Grammy nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Bakery and her accomplished children, music group Family Four for "American Mosaic: Celebrating God, Country and Culture".

The patriotic summer outdoor celebration will be June 9, 2025 at the Sandy Amphitheater.

It will feature music by Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor and performances by American Harmony Youth Singers, and world-class ballroom dancers Shanden Hoffman and Sabrina sulk Hoffman and BYU folk dancers.

The script was written by New York Times Best-selling Author Jason F. Wright with narration by popular actor and BYUTV Come Follow Up host, Ben Lomu.

Secure your tickets now for this family friendly event at jennyoaksbaker.com and get 15 percent off all tickets using code: USA15. (The discount code can be accessed by clicking UNLOCK on the Ticketmaster ticketing site and then adding the code before selecting seats).