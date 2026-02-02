Join Jenny Oaks Baker for an Easter celebration in Salt Lake City, Cedar City and Ephraim!

"The Redeemer: Music on the Life of Jesus Christ" is the perfect way for families to celebrate the Easter messages of hope and eternal life.

Performing will be Grammy Nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker, narrator and tenor Dallyn Vail Bayles, Tony Award winning soprano Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, bass soloist Preston Kevin Yates; and cellist Sarah Noelle Sorhus or Nicole Pinnell performing music by Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor.

The following local Choirs and orchestras will also participate in this inspiring multimedia concert event.

Ephraim–Snow College and Institute Choirs and the Sanpete Community Orchestra conducted by Kurt Bestor.

Cedar City–Southern Utah University Symphony Orchestra and Combined Choirs conducted by Andrew Briggs.

Salt Lake City–Intermountain Choral Artists & Symphony Orchestra conducted by Cory Mendenhall.

The music, composed and arranged by Kurt Bestor, features familiar hymns, soul-filling original compositions and magnificent portions of Handel's Messiah.

If a performance is not near you, celebrate Easter and The Redeemer at home with "The Redeemer" Deluxe Edition album which features all the songs from the show, as well as a new interactive Easter book titled, The Redeemer: A Musical Journey Through the Life of Jesus the Christ.

There is family friendly pricing with seats as low as $15 and use code RISEN10 to get 10 percent off all tickets now at jennyoaksbaker.com