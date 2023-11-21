Join together for a day filled with Santa, shopping and holiday cheer!

There will be more than 50 vendors and artisans, food trucks, a silent auction and holiday entertainment at the Merry Christmas Market.

It will be a day filled with Santa, shopping and holiday cheer!

Plus, all proceeds from the vendor fees and the silent auction go to the American Fork Police Department K9 Program. One of those programs provides an emotional support dog named Indi for children in crisis.

The Merry Christmas Market takes place at American Fork High School on November 25, 2023, which is small business Saturday.

The hours are 9am-5pm.