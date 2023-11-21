Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Join together for a day filled with Santa, shopping and holiday cheer!

Merry Christmas Market
Enjoy a day of shopping and feel good about spending to help the American Fork K9 dogs, just like Indi!
Posted at 1:25 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 15:25:09-05

There will be more than 50 vendors and artisans, food trucks, a silent auction and holiday entertainment at the Merry Christmas Market.

It will be a day filled with Santa, shopping and holiday cheer!

Plus, all proceeds from the vendor fees and the silent auction go to the American Fork Police Department K9 Program. One of those programs provides an emotional support dog named Indi for children in crisis.

The Merry Christmas Market takes place at American Fork High School on November 25, 2023, which is small business Saturday.

The hours are 9am-5pm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere