In honor of National Health Center week, Fox 13, the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake and Salt Lake City Mission are helping underserved children go Back-to-School healthy.

Join us for a Back-to-School Health Fair on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake located at 120 West 1300 South from 9:30am to 6:00 pm.

This community health event will offer vaccinations, haircuts, clothing and school supplies, along with fun activities like games, face painting and more!

For more information please visit: uicsl.org.