Watch
The Place

Actions

Join us for a Back-to-School Health Fair!

items.[0].videoTitle
Make sure your kids go back to school healthy with this free event on August 11.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 16:05:54-04

In honor of National Health Center week, Fox 13, the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake and Salt Lake City Mission are helping underserved children go Back-to-School healthy.

Join us for a Back-to-School Health Fair on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake located at 120 West 1300 South from 9:30am to 6:00 pm.

This community health event will offer vaccinations, haircuts, clothing and school supplies, along with fun activities like games, face painting and more!

For more information please visit: uicsl.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere