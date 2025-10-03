Jordan School District was one of the first school districts to adopt an AI strategy for teachers

The Jordan School District was one of the first school districts in the country to adopt an AI strategy for teachers.

The district has been using AI since 2023 to empower teachers and engage students in higher-level thinking.

We talked with Jared Covili, Digital Teaching & Learning Administrator, to learn what that means for students.

One of their partners is SchoolAI, which has a mission to help students and the people that support them by finding out what they need, and making it happen.

Jared says the Jordan District believes in that mission for their students and teachers as well and will use innovative tools to help achieve their goals.

The partnership with Jordan District centered educators in the innovation process. Teachers took their expertise and provided key feedback that helped shape SchoolAI into what it is today.

SchoolAI's discussion and tutoring sessions are called "Spaces," where students can interact with the AI on various subjects, including AP-level studies, ACT preparation sessions, chats with historical figures from several walks of life, topic exploration, book explorations, career explorations, language learning, and other areas.

Jared says, "Our partnership with SchoolAI led to several innovations, including developing a tool that allows students to participate in a moderated chat with the AI bot."

he SchoolAI platform includes over 1,000 activities including teacher access to a dashboard to use for group and individualized lesson planning, student progress oversight, interventions, and more.

You can learn more at digitallearning.jordandistrict.org.