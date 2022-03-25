Journeys with Jenny: Indoor Skydiving in Ogden!

It’s an experience you will never forget!

In this week's Journey's with Jenny she is taking the Nissan Frontier to iFly in Ogden, Utah for indoor skydiving.

Jenny took the plunge into the tunnel and with the help of her instructor, Dusty Hanks, set off flying in wind speeds up to 150 mph.

Dusty isn't just your average instructor, he's one of the best in the business and is on the World Champion 4-Way VFS Team for both indoor and outdoor skydiving.

If you've always wanted to skydive but aren't quite ready to jump out of a plane, then iFly Utah is perfect for you.

iFly Utah is a bodyflight training facility and a certified instructor is with you and instructing you through your whole session.

All skills, from beginning to advanced, are welcome.

For more information and to book your indoor skydive experience go to iFly Utah and to find more about the Nissan Frontier or other Nissan vehicles so to NissanUSA.com

