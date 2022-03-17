Watch
Journeys with Jenny takes us on a bike tour of Antelope Island

In this Journeys with Jenny, she takes her Frontier to Antelope Island for a ride on an eBike.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 17, 2022
Antelope Island is home to antelope and so much more too, including bison, jackrabbits, snakes, birds, owls and more.

The island is a great place to explore on an e-bike so in this week's Journey's with Jenny she is taking the Nissan Frontier to Antelope Island.

Antelope e-bikes owner Tice Child say they offer a variety of tours and rentals like full suspension mountain e-bikes, e-trikes, and varying sizes of e-bikes. They also have child bike seats for kids so the whole family can enjoy the ride.

If you're not ready to explore the island on two or three wheels, they also offer shuttle tours for a more relaxing experience.

For more information go to antelopeebikes.com and to find more about the Nissan Frontier or other Nissan vehicles so to NissanUSA.com

