Journeys with Jenny takes us to the Butterfly Biosphere at Thanksgiving Point

In this week's edition of Journeys with Jenny she took the Nissan Frontier to the Butterfly Biosphere at Thanksgiving Point which is an experience unlike any other!

There are over one thousand butterflies from around the world living at the conservatory and you and your family can walk among them. If you are lucky you will even get to hold one.

The Discovery Zone is home to hundreds of live insects that all play a very important role in Earth’s ecosystems, some of which you may get to meet during our daily Critter Encounters!

For more information go to Butterfly Biosphereand to find more about the Nissan Frontier or other Nissan vehicles so to NissanUSA.com .