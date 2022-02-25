Journeys with Jenny to Strawberry Bay

Strawberry Bay has more than 19,000 acres of beautiful mountain water and is a designated Blue Ribbon Fishery.

In this week's edition of Journeys with Jenny, she took the Nissan Frontier to Strawberry Bay Marina and Lodge for her first-ever ice fishing experience.

Cam Philllips, GM at Strawberry Bay showed her the tools you need if you are going to be ice fishing on your own.

You can also do a guided fishing tour if you are new to this. Their expert guides will take you out and provide the equipment you need to catch a big one!

For more information go to Strawberry Bay and to find more about the Nissan Frontier or other Nissan vehicles go to NissanUSA.com.

