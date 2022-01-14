Watch
Journeys with Jenny to the Ice Bumper Cars

Jenny jumps in her new Nissan and takes a short drive to Station Park in Farmington for some ice bumper cars fun.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 14, 2022
In this week's Journey's with Jenny she jumped in her Nissan Frontier to check out the Ice Bumper Cars at Station Park in Farmington!

ICE BUMPER CARS are open seven days a week and Bumper Car participation is on a first come first serve basis at the Ice Shack.

They are open now through January 29, 2022, at Fountain Square.

Cost is $10.00 per person with an average ride time of 7-10 minutes depending on the line/traffic management and all America First Credit Union members receive a $5.00 discount when using their card.

For more information go Station Park and to find more about the Nissan Frontier or other Nissan vehicles so to nissanusa.com

