Journeys with Jenny to the Ice Bumper Cars

ICE BUMPER CARS are open seven days a week and Bumper Car participation is on a first come first serve basis at the Ice Shack.

They are open now through January 29, 2022, at Fountain Square.

Cost is $10.00 per person with an average ride time of 7-10 minutes depending on the line/traffic management and all America First Credit Union members receive a $5.00 discount when using their card.

