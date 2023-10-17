Joyce University brings patients at Primary Children's a magical and spooky Halloween celebration

For the past five years, the Joyce University community has gathered candy, costumes, and supplies needed to bring the patients at Primary Children's a magical and spooky Halloween celebration.

Dr. John Smith-Coppes, President of Joyce University Nursing and Health Sciences, joined us with how the public can help as well.

He says community members are invited to participate in making memories for Utah children by donating costumes for children and infants of all ages, along with candy, Halloween decorations, party items, and trick-or-treating buckets.

You can donate now through October 23, 2023 by dropping off physical donations of candy, décor, and costumes at the can be made to the Joyce University campus in Draper, Utah (12257 Business Park Dr Draper, UT 84020).

You can also make a monetary donation via Paypal or by clicking here.

For a full list of donations needed, visit joyce.edu/halloween.

Joyce University, formerly Ameritech College, is a Nursing and Health Sciences college founded in 1979 with programs spanning associate, bachelor, and master's degrees.

For more information about Joyce University and its nursing programs, visit joyce.edu.