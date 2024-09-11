Jukebox musical favorite "JERSEY BOYS" is back in town at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company presents its long-awaited premiere of the jukebox musical favorite, JERSEY BOYS.

This marks the first time the show has been produced by a Utah theatre company using the material as it was originally written for Broadway, so it's best for ages 17 and up.

JERSEY BOYS tells the true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From humble beginnings in Newark, NJ all the way to the group's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

JERSEY BOYS is considered the gold standard for jukebox musicals. It features such hit songs as "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Sherry," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," "My Eyes Adored You," "Stay," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Walk Like A Man."

JERSEY BOYS opens Friday, September 13, 2024 and runs through September 28, 2024.

To celebrate Pioneer Theatre Company's 63rd season, they are offering a limited number of $63 tickets for each performance by using the code PTC63 when you buy tickets at PioneerTheatre.org.

After JERSEY BOYS, there's a full line-up of productions you won't want to miss:



Single Tickets to all productions are now on sale at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961.