Julie Boyé has a faithful following of "Mominators"

Julie Boyé says she and her husband Alex Boyé are beating the odds. They were encouraged not to date because they are a biracial couple.

But, 13 years later they're married with seven kids 10 years old and younger!

Julie has a family YouTube channel and Instagram page called The Boyé Family Jewels. They have 200,000+ subscribers on YouTube and 18.2k on Instagram.

She says her viewers are faithful and loyal moms who she lovingly calls "Mominators". She says, "We don't dominate, we MOMINATE!"

Julie just released her newest book on April 27, 2022 called "The Mominator, Dad Edition". Her first one was released in 2019.

Julie also looks forward to hosting a party for moms at the end of summer to celebrate the kids going back to school. "It's just a night for moms to dance to the music we grew up with, no kids allowed and we can just be ourselves," she says.

Keep up on her social media to find the date and place for that.