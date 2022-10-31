JulieAnn Caramels has 40 different flavors to choose from!

JulieAnn Caramels has 40 different flavors to help you satisfy your sweet tooth.

Flavors include caramel apple, chocolate caramel, cinnamon caramel, coconut lime caramel, maple bacon, original, peanut butter, pecan, pineapple habanero, pretzel, pumpkin vanilla, and raspberry... just to name a few.

They use only the freshest and all-natural ingredients to make their caramels.

They also have other fun holiday ideas, including for Halloween.

Jeanette Meisenbacher from JulieAnn Caramels joined us to make caramel apples.

You can learn more and order at julianncaramels.com.