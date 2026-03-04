Jump start your lawn and garden for Spring with Utah's Biograss Sod Farms

BioGrass was founded in 1979 and is now Utah's largest and oldest sod farm business and a leader in formulating water-efficient seed mixtures that result in lush and durable sod.

Their BigYellowBag is the clean, hassle-free way to get high-quality gardening soil, premium topsoil, and bark mulch delivered right to your home—no mess, no loose piles in your driveway.

New this season BioGrass has expanded their lineup with seven new products, including decorative rock, pathway chat, gravel, and more—so homeowners can complete everything from garden beds to full landscape upgrades with one simple delivery.

Right now, customers can save $25 off retail if their bag is delivered in March, and $15 off if delivered in April—just in time for spring planting season.

They'll deliver to the curb, driveway, even RV pads, making it easy no matter your property setup.

You can now add grass seed and fertilizer to your BigYellowBag delivery at no additional delivery charge—making lawn prep even simpler.

BioGrass is also launching a new lawn fertilizer program available in a convenient 5-gallon bucket. It can be delivered with your bag or picked up at the West Jordan store.

For larger projects needing more than a couple of cubic yards, they also offer bulk pickup and delivery at a fraction of the cost—perfect for contractors or major yard transformations.

See BioGrass at their booth at the 2026 Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates and Hours:

Friday, March 6, 2026 — Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 2026 — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, 2026 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door): $13

Adults (Online): $11

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online): $9

Children 12 and under: Free

4-Pack: Four tickets for the price of three — $39

Teacher Appreciation & Hero Day

Friday, Mar. 6 – All teachers, active and retired military personnel, veterans, first responders, fire, and police receive FREE admission with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.