June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Test & monitor treatments with MountainStar Healthcare

– According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia worldwide, and two-thirds of Americans have at least one major potential risk factor for dementia. Alzheimer’s – a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills – is the most common form of dementia.

The month of June marks Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. It is a great time to take charge of your brain health – for yourself and your loved ones!

Dr. Shane Weber – an Interventional Radiologist at MountainStar Healthcare’s Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful – joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Wednesday to discuss the options people have who may be concerned about a potential Alzheimer’s diagnosis, for themselves or others.

How is Alzheimer’s diagnosed?

A single test or tool to determine if someone is living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia does not exist. However, physicians use diagnostic tools combined with medical history and other information, including neurological exams, cognitive and functional assessments, brain imaging (MRI, CT, PET) and cerebrospinal fluid or blood tests to make an accurate diagnosis.

Because Alzheimer's disease leads to nerve cell death and tissue loss throughout the brain, a standard medical workup for Alzheimer's disease often includes structural imaging with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT). Over time with Alzheimer’s, the brain shrinks dramatically, affecting nearly all its functions. Structural imaging can reveal tumors, evidence of small or large strokes, damage from severe head trauma, or a buildup of fluid in the brain.

“Many people may not be aware depending on where they are in their Alzheimer’s journey, but those patients who are being considered for medications for the disease must first undergo an MRI at the very beginning and again frequently thereafter in order to monitor for possible significant, serious side effects and complications from these medications,” Dr. Weber explained. “The process at Lakeview Hospital is one of the main advantages for patients as it relates to testing and imaging, specifically. We have the process for Alzheimer’s diagnosis and treatment monitoring completely streamlined – from scheduling and reference sheets to the MRI technicians interacting with these patients.”

In some circumstances, a doctor may use brain imaging tools to find out if the individual has high levels of beta-amyloid, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s; normal levels would suggest Alzheimer’s is not the cause of dementia.

Due to the complicated and extraordinarily complex nature of the brain, medical researchers often turn to cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing to improve their understanding of brain health and disease with aging. CSF is analyzed – which physicians can sample through a minimally invasive procedure called a lumbar puncture (LP), or spinal tap, from the lower back – to evaluate for Alzheimer’s disease. It is a clear fluid that flows around the brain and spinal cord. Levels of certain proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid reflect what is happening in the brain. Research suggests that Alzheimer's disease in early stages may cause changes in CSF levels of multiple markers such as tau and beta-amyloid, two markers that form abnormal brain deposits strongly linked to Alzheimer's.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, after a special, sterile needle is used to remove the fluid sample from the back (performed with a local anesthetic and by a trained healthcare professional), the patient is often instructed to rest. It is common for people to experience headaches or back pain after a lumbar puncture, but these side effects usually settle over time. If people experience a headache after the puncture, it typically starts 24-48 hours afterwards.

At Lakeview Hospital, Dr. Weber and his team do a CSF test called Amyloid 42/40. The test measures the beta-amyloid ratio (1-42/1-40) in cerebrospinal fluid. The ratio marks amyloid plaque burden caused by increased deposition of beta-amyloid 1-42 in the brain. Since it can often take time to be seen for a PET scan, this CSF test can offer a quicker route to diagnosis and then treatment, for some patients.

Before testing may be considered, it is important to know and identify the early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. According to the Alzheimer's Association, there are 10 warning signs and symptoms of the disease that, if noticed, should not be ignored.

Early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's & dementia:



Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality

If you notice any of the 10 signs above, schedule an appointment with your doctor.

The symptoms of Alzheimer's disease worsen over time, although the rate at which the disease progresses vary from person to person. On average, someone with Alzheimer's lives four to eight years after diagnosis, but can live as long as 20 years, depending on other factors.

The importance of early diagnosis

Four in five Americans report that they would want to know if they had Alzheimer’s disease before having symptoms, or before those symptoms interfered with their daily activities. An early diagnosis of Alzheimer's provides a range of benefits for the individuals who are diagnosed. They include, but are not limited to:



Medical benefits

Emotional and social benefits

More time to plan for the future

Cost savings

An early Alzheimer’s diagnosis allows a patient access to treatment options, an opportunity to participate in clinical trials, and a chance to prioritize their health. An early Alzheimer’s diagnosis provides a better chance of benefiting from treatment. Reports found that 92% of Americans would want a medication to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s following a diagnosis.

Lifestyle changes, such as controlling blood pressure, exercising, and staying mentally active, may help preserve cognitive function. These changes may be implemented and could positively impact patients who are made aware of their diagnosis early on.

Receiving an early Alzheimer’s diagnosis may also help lessen stress and anxiety about why you or a loved one may be experiencing symptoms.

Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, an annual report released by the Alzheimer's Association, reveals the burden of Alzheimer's and dementia on individuals, caregivers, government and the nation's health care system. According to this data, in 2025, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the country $384 billion. By 2050, these costs could rise to almost $1 trillion.

About 12 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

It is estimated that early diagnosis saves costs of medical and long-term care for both families and the federal government. Among all Americans alive today, if those who will get Alzheimer's disease were diagnosed when they had mild cognitive impairment, before dementia, it would collectively save approximately $7 trillion in health and long-term care costs.

Lakeview Hospital – Interventional Radiology

630 Medical Dr.

Bountiful, UT 84010

Prospective patients and/or their loved ones interested in learning more about this procedure should speak with their primary care physician (PCP) to obtain a referral to Lakeview Hospital.

For more information, visit LakeviewHospital.com or call (801) 299-2153.

About Dr. Shane Weber

Shane Weber, DO is an interventional radiologist specializing in venous insufficiency, vein occlusion, peripheral artery disease, and uterine fibroid embolization. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, Sigma Sigma Phi Osteopathic National Honors Society, American Osteopathic College of Radiology, American College of Radiology, Michigan Society of Interventional Radiology, Society of Interventional Radiology, and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Weber earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in health physics from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. He earned a Doctor of Osteopathy from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Yamika, Washington.

He has special interests in all types of arterial and venous pathology, treats certain cancers and other common conditions with minimally invasive techniques, and performs a wide array of pain procedures. He, alongside his medical group, provides 24/7 coverage for emergent interventional radiology procedures at Lakeview Hospital.

Procedures and conditions treated include arterial disease, arterial embolectomy/thrombectomy, carotid artery angioplasty/stenting, dialysis access management, kyphoplasty, tumor ablation, varicocele embolization, varicose veins, vascular disease screening, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, and so much more.

Dr. Weber’s specialties include vascular, interventional and diagnostic radiology. He is affiliated with both MountainStar Healthcare’s Lakeview Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.

