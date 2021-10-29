Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to life

You can learn what it would have been like to walk with dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest.

Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has more than 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs from the very small to gigantic.

It's at the Salt Palace Convention Center from October 29-31, 2021.

You'll be able to stroll through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience dinosaurs of all kinds.

Each one has been replicated in great detail, from their scaly skin to feathers and fur.

Little wanna-be paleontologists can even dig up fossils, ride their favorite dinosaur and enjoy dinosaur shows.

Get your tickets at jurassicquest.com.