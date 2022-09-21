Just $5 can buy a book for a child in our "If You Buy A Child A Book" campaign

At KSTU, we believe giving children books can take them new places, open their imaginations, fuel big dreams, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

That’s where our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund steps in.

Books collected this year will go to Friends of the Children - Utah to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read.

Amanda Morgan with Cyprus Credit Union is partnering with us here at Fox 13 for the "If You Give a Child a Book...". You can donate in person at any Cyprus location or online at Fox13now.com/giveabook.

Morgan says let your children know that you are donating to the cause and how important it is. She says many of the habits we learn young carry into adulthood, particularly money habits.

Things like planning ahead, budgeting and delayed gratification are habits we develop in childhood and then carry into our adult lives.

Morgan suggests teaching kids to save by spending. While this may seem counter-intuitive, but if your child feels like they can only save money instead of spending it, they'll associate saving with having their money taken away.

Let them buy that small toy or piece of candy to learn the importance of spending and what it takes to buy what they want. She suggests having them use cash too.

For more information and to find a credit union near you, visit cypruscu.com.