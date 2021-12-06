Just because your weight may be fluctuating a bit doesn't mean you have to look frumpy or dumpy

Certified Image Consultant Dani Slaugh says even though your weight may be fluctuating a bit, doesn't mean you have to look frumpy, dumpy or lumpy!

She joined us with clothing styles that will adjust as you do so you won't be limited to wearing sweats all the time.

1. Wrap blouses, vests and jackets adjust when do as you tighten or loosen the belted tie.

2. Drop-shoulder and raglan sleeves are a wonderful way to camouflage weight changes in the shoulder area. Cowl-neck collars are another option.

3. Wear trouser-pleat pants with a belt. If they become too spacious, you can just add another pleat and no-one's the wiser. Same with the trendy paper bag waist pants.

4. Boyfriend style cardigans are also a nice choice, meant to be worn somewhat loose. You can also move over buttons on double breasted jackets to adjust the size.

