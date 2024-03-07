Just in time for Easter, The Dough Lady shows us how to make Bunny Cinnamon Rolls

They’re almost too cute to eat! — almost!

Amy Lund, aka The Dough Lady, joined us with Easter bunny cinnamon rolls.

You can make them from her frozen take-and-bake sweet roll dough which comes in a variety of flavors.

If frozen isn't your jam, you can find fresh rolls throughout the week at a few local coffee shops and one or two times a month at a pop-up at Jolley's Pharmacy.

Amy has been a hobby baker her entire life, she grew up baking with her mom and sisters. Then, she turned it into a career!

She creates all kinds of flavors including the staples like cinnamon, blueberry lemon, caramel banana cream, and pecan sticky buns.

But Amy also rotates in various flavors like fruity pebble, brown butter rice crispy, raspberry lemon, peach cobbler, peanut butter, Oreo and more.

You can learn more at doughladyslc.com and be sure to follow her on Instagram for a schedule of pop-ups.

