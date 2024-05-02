Just in time for Mother's Day, there's a play about a famous figure in history and her mother

Just in time for Mother's Day, PYGmalion Theatre Company is presenting the last show of its 2023/2024 season; "Mother of the Maid,"

It's about Joan of Arc's mother, a "sensible, hardworking, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter".

The actresses who play Joan of Arc and her mom Isabelle Arc, joined us in studio with more about the play.

April Fossen (Isabell) and Addie Bowler (Joan) say the show reminds us all about the strength of women and it is also an uplifting story.

They say the play premiered off-Broadway at The Public Theater in September 2018 featuring Glenn Close as Isabelle Arc and Grace Van Patten as Joan.

Who: PYGmalion Productions Theatre Company

What: "Mother of the Maid" by Jane Anderson

When: May 3 to May 18, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Black Box Theatre, 138 W. 300 South

Tickets: $15-$22.50 from (801) 355.ARTS (2787) or saltlakeacountyarts.org.