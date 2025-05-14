Just in time for summer, Habit Burger & Grill has new salads on the menu

Just in time for summer, there are fresh, new salads on the menu at Habit Burger & Grill.

But, don't expect any cold, boring salads here!

Their new lineup of chargrilled chicken salads is made fresh to order, with chicken that's grilled over an open flame and served hot — right on top of crisp lettuce:

Mango Miso Crunch

Flame-fresh chargrilled chicken, romaine, cabbage slaw, carrots, cucumber, mango salsa, seasoned wontons and almonds with miso vinaigrette dressing

Harvest Chopped

Flame-fresh chargrilled chicken, romaine, green leaf lettuce, golden beets, apples, picked red onions, aged white cheddar, roasted sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and candied pecans with fuji apple cider vinaigrette dressing

Santa Barbara Cobb

Flame-fresh chargrilled chicken, romaine, petite green leaf lettuce, egg, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, pickled red onions, aged white cheddar, and everything seasoning with signature ranch

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Flame-fresh chargrilled chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with lemon Caesar dressing

Garden Ranch

Romaine, green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, aged white cheddar, and croutons with signature ranch

Plus, you can still order your favorite made-to-order, flame grilled burgers and sandwiches as well.

You can find the closet Habit Burger & Grill near you at HabitBurger.com.