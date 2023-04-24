K+K Bracelets gives back to mothers who have lost a child

K+K Bracelet Co. gives back to mothers who have lost a child at any stage of pregnancy or life.

They provide quality, handmade, personalized bracelets at no charge as a way to bring some hope to those who are facing the indescribable challenge of losing a child.

Owner Kelle Nielsen says in 2019 she found out she was expecting twins. But months later she learned one of them, her son Kody's heart had stopped beating.

Thankfully his sister, Kelsey, was still thriving. Kelle remained pregnant with both of them until Kelsey could safely be born.

One week later, she laid her baby boy to rest. She knows losing a child is the hardest thing a parent can go through.

Kelle says, "To honor him and be able to keep him with me each day I began looking for a piece of jewelry that I could wear with his name on it. After not being able to find something I loved I decided to make my own. From this, the idea of making personalized bracelets to give back to others who have lost, in his name, was born."

K+K is an honor to both of the twins: Kody and Kelsey. It's a way to keep them together and his name alive.

K+K relies on donations, so a mother is never charged to receive a bracelet. You can donate on Instagram @kkbraceletco or Venmo.

K+K is part of In Utah, because she is inspiring other women business owners to make a difference in our state.

