Kado's mission is connect young people of color to jobs in tech

Meet the mastermind of Kado
Kado was one of four local companies who got to make a pitch during the NBA Pitch Competition.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 03, 2023
Kado was one of the Utah companies chosen to pitch their business and technologies during the first-ever 'Pitch Competition' during the recent All-Star activities in Utah.

While Kado didn't win — it did get noticed.

We talked with the mastermind of the business, Gladymir Philippe, who says he believes his vision is the future of work.

His mission is to connect students, particularly young people of color, to jobs in tech.

He says think of Kado has a hybrid job search/ project management platform. Companies would be able to post internships and other ongoing jobs and students would be able to apply.

Kado has 100 companies in its database, and they are still getting started.

You can learn more at kadoinc.com.

