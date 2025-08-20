Created by the Utah Creative Aging Coalition (UCAC) and its steering committee, Kaleidoscope: Aging with the Creative Spirit is Utah's first statewide Creative Aging festival.

This vibrant two-week celebration highlights the creativity, connection and vitality of older adulthood through performances, classes, exhibits and community events.

Emily Christensen, the Arts and Aging Coordinator for Jewish Family Service (JFS), says as the older adult population grows, so do challenges like social isolation and internalized ageism, which harms health and well-being.

JFS has supported the Utah Creative Aging Coalition since its early beginnings in 2014 by taking on an administrative role.

Research shows that creative engagement in later life promotes increased social connectivity, enhanced emotional well-being, expanded cognitive engagement and improved physical health.

The UCAC produced the KALEIDOSCOPE Festival to bring together various Utah organizations that have been developing and implementing creative aging programs.

This statewide, 2-week long festival is designed to celebrate and promote artistic engagement among older adults across the state.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, August 30, 2025 with five hours of live performances, vibrant art created by older artists, free art classes and complimentary refreshments.

Pre-registration for the kickoff class is now open and filling up fast!

Sign up at utahaging.org.

The festival will continue through September 13, 2025. Art experiences will take place virtually and in person in communities across Utah.

Find a class, exhibit or performance at ucoa.utah.edu/arts-and-aging/kaleidoscope-fest/statewide-events

Robert Korycinski is part of the grantmaking team at Cambia Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Regence BlueCross Blueshield of Utah.

The foundation supports Jewish Family Service, which provides comprehensive programs for older adults.

The overall goal is to advance equity through whole-person health and Robert says, "There is no age limit on creativity or imagination."