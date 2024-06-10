Kamas, Utah has donuts as big as your head

These aren't your average donuts... Mirror Lake Station is known for their incredible donuts that are not only delicious but also has big as your head!

Believe it or not this donut shop is located inside the Chevron gas station in Kamas City, Utah and has been a town staple for many years.

Owners David and Kristin Wade showedJenny Hardman how they make their donuts and what makes their fritters so iconic.

Their donuts are so popular they typically sell out by 10am in the summer so make sure you go early or place an order by calling 435.783.4275.

Follow Mirror Lake Station on Instagram and for more information about Kamas City go to kamascityut.gov.