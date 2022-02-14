If you're one of those who got engaged over Valentine's Day — you are probably thinking all things wedding, including the bridal gown.

Katherine Tash bridal gowns are now available in Utah. Her collection has been expanded to be sold at The Bridal Studio in Salt Lake City.

We talked with the designer from her design studio in Los Angeles. She told us she always sources the finest fabrics and materials and each gown is meticulously handcrafted by a talented team of local artisans.

Katherine is dedicated to creating exquisite, made-to-order gowns for a timeless look on your wedding day.

Her gowns feature romantic embroideries and ethereal fabrics that embody the modern woman of today.

The Bridal Studio is located at 1085 East 900 South in Salt Lake City.

You can learn more about the gowns by visiting katherinetash.com.