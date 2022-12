KBER 101 is teaming up with Lee's Heating and Air Conditioning to give away a New Furnace to someone that needs it.

Go to KBER.com to tell Mick and Allen your story or to nominate someone to receive a new furnace this cold holiday season.

KBER is also connecting people who need help with people who can help them through the Listener Helping Listener program. People can request help and find other listeners to help out by visiting the KBER 101 Facebook Page.