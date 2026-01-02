Keep celebrating the new year with these recipes by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Halibut Ceviche Bites

Ingredients

12 oz. halibut filets, thawed, dried

1 tomato, diced

1 shallot, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 small cucumber, diced

1/4 c. diced cilantro

1/4 c. lemon juice

1/4 c. lime juice

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

thinly sliced avocado as needed

hot sauce as needed

2 packs phyllo cups

Directions

1. Mix all of the ingredients for the ceviche except for the avocado, hot sauce, and phyllo cups. Cover and place in the fridge at least 2 hours.

2. Warm the phyllo cups as directed on the package. Let them cool then add the ceviche to the cups. Garnish with a small slice of avocado and a dot of hot sauce. Serve them on a platter. Enjoy!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Garlic Lemon Butter Lobster Tails

Ingredients



4 (4 oz.) lobster tails

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 tbsp. butter

Directions

1. Use kitchen scissors to cut slits on the cross lines on the bottom of the lobster tail. Flip them over and cut down the center of the tail towards the flipper on the bottom of the tail. Fold the tail open and pull out the lobster meat while not separating it from the tail. Rest the meat on the top of the shell and repeat with the rest. Place them on a foil lined sheet pan.

2. Preheat the oven to broil. Add the butter to a small pot over medium heat. Once melted add the garlic and cook for about a minute. Add in the rest of the ingredients and stir to combine.

3. Brush the some of the butter mixture on top of the tails and place them under the broiler. Cook for 6-10 minutes or until the meat is opaque and browning a bit. The interior of the lobster should reach at least 145 degrees.

4. Serve the lobster tails with the remaining butter. Garnish with extra parley and serve with lemon wedges. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.