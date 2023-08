11-year-old, Liam along with his 9-year-old sister, Ella didn't just sit around this summer... instead they started their own company to conquer bedtime fears for kids.

Their Monster Defense Spray is a magical spray that keeps monsters at bay!

Pick from three flavors: Lavender, Blueberry, and Green Apple and this fall you can look forward to their book to help your kids sleep soundly and chase away fears.

Order products on their website monsterdefensespray.comand follow them on Instagram.