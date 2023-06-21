Keep the kids from being bored this summer!

There's no need for the kids to be on screens this summer!

Stop into Teton Toys for a wide variety of games and gadgets.

Keep the kids preoccupied during your next road trip or pick up a puzzle for the next family game night.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton stop by the store to meet Megan, the general manager.

She says they offer everything for kids and adults from arts and crafts to action figures and fidget toys.

Dress up clothes and classic (or modern) bored games can also be found inside the store.

All items can be gift-wrapped in store.

Stop by any of their locations, including one in Jackson, WY.

