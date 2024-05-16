Keep these recipes handy for the summer grilling season

Summer is grilling season, and The Vineyard Mom joined us from her backyard barbecue with some recipes you'll want to keep handy.

Grilled Eggplant Parmesan

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves of garlic finely minced

1 medium eggplant cut into 1/2 inch slices

2 medium beefsteak tomatoes cut into 1/2 inch slices

8 ounces of fresh mozzarella cut into 1/4 inch slices

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

1 cup freshly torn basil

In a small bowl, mix together extra virgin olive oil and minced garlic.

Brush both sides of the eggplant with the mixture then season both sides with the salt and pepper.

Use the rest of the garlic oil for the slices of tomatoes.

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium high heat.

Put eggplant on the grill and let the slices grill for 5 minutes per side until softened.

Place tomatoes on the grill for 2 minutes per side until slightly charred.

Place the tomatoes on top of the eggplant slices.

Top the tomatoes with a slice of mozzarella cheese and close the grill top for 2 minutes until the cheese is melted.

Transfer to a plate and top with torn pieces of basil.

Grilled Cauliflower with Pesto

1 head of cauliflower

2 cup of fresh basil

1/3 cup pine nuts

2 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut the cauliflower lengthwise into 3/4 inch slices, leaving the stalk in place.

In a food processor or blender, add basil, pine nuts, garlic and lemon juice and pulse a few times. Scrape down the sides. Turn the machine on and slowly add the extra virgin olive oil.

Scrape down the sides. Pulse again until the mixture is smooth. Add salt, pepper and

parmesan and pulse a few times to incorporate.

Brush both sides with the pesto.

Heat the grill or grill pan to medium high heat.

Grill each side of the cauliflower for 3-4 minutes until tender, but still firm. Serve warm.

Grilled Triple Berry Crumble

1 tbsp butter

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup quartered strawberries

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cups rolled oats

4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

You will need a large, approximately 10” size, cast iron skillet or grill safe heavy duty pan.

Preheat grill to 400 degrees

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, brown sugar and oats. Pour in the melted butter and stir to combine.

Grease the skillet with the tablespoon of butter. Place the raspberries, blueberries and

strawberries into the skillet. Mix to combine.

Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the top of the berries.

Place the skillet on the grill with the lid closed for 20 minutes until the berries are bubbly and the crumble is toasty and brown.

Remove from the grill and allow to cool. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Leslie recommends having Wente Chardonnay with these recipes.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.

