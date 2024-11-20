Keep warm this winter with Wattsmart

Have you ever considered a heat pump to keep your home warm this winter?

Efficient heat pumps can be customized to your home's needs, making them an excellent choice for upgrading your HVAC system.

There are several types to choose from:



Ground Source heat pumps (sometimes referred to as geothermal heat pumps) rely on the consistent temperatures of the ground to provide extremely efficient heating and cooling to the home.

Ductless heat pumps do not require the use of ducts to operate and generally consist of an outdoor unit and at least one indoor unit. Installation is easy and far more efficient than baseboard and wall heaters.

Dual Fuel technology combines the efficient heating and cooling performance that you get from a heat pump with the consistent heating capacity of a gas furnace. In fall, winter, and spring, the heat pump provides efficient heating and the gas furnace takes over only when needed during the coldest months of the year. In the summer, the heat pump works like a high-efficiency central air conditioner.

Whether it's a dual fuel, ductless, ground source or a standard high efficiency heat pump, Rocky Mountain Power has available rebates to help reduce the cost.

The installation process is similar to an air conditioner unit install and should only take a few hours.

Rocky Mountain Power sponsored a video with famous YouTuber JerryRigEverything installing two different types of systems in his home. He dives into the specifics of how heat pumps work and you can see what both a dual fuel and fully electric system can do for your home.

Find an approved vendor to qualify for the Rocky Mountain Power rebate and find a contractor at WattsmartHomes.com.