Keep your camping game strong with this Attitude Pro-Lite toy hauler!

Budah checked it out at Parris RV.

With an amazing 19' 11" garage, there is a huge amount of space for your favorite off-road toys.

There is also lots of space for you and your traveling companions with the full kitchen, the complete bathroom, and the private bedroom.

There is also a 40-gallon fuel station which will allow you to stay out in the woods all weekend without having to make a trip back into town for fuel.

If you need a moment to catch your breath from all of that fun, you can sit back into one of the two lounge chairs.

In every Eclipse Attitude Pro-Lite toy hauler, you will find a trusty companion that is always ready to hit the trails with you!

The exterior consists of a powder-coated chassis and stabilizer jacks.

Plus, there is an exterior shower and an HD digital antenna with park cable hookup. You can travel at ease because of the heavy-duty axles with Zerk fittings and self-adjusting brakes, along with the Mod black steel wheels.

Inside, there is Top Stitch deluxe furniture, a large double-door refrigerator, and dimmable LED lighting for you to see clearly whether day or night.

There is even an AM/FM/BT/DVD stereo with exterior speakers for you to crank up the tunes!

So come see which Eclipse Attitude Pro-Lite toy hauler best suits you and get on the road today.

Find more information at ParrisRV.com.