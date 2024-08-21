Keep your eyes to the skies in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Experience the mountains under a starlit sky on a "Full Moon Lift Ride" on Wednesday, August 21, 2240. Be sure to bundle up and hop on the lift at Sundance Resort. Rides are available between 8:30pm and 11:00pm. Click here for more information.

West Jordan is inviting people of all ages to come to a FREE Square Dance at the Jordan River Park Pavilion on Thursday, August 22, 2024 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Beginners to advanced are welcome and kiddos are encouraged to join in the fun. Click here for more information.

If you love show tunes, this is the train ride for you! The Heber Valley Railroad is having a Broadway Train on Friday, August 23, 2024. The train departs at 7:00pm and on board there will be sing-a-longs from your favorite musicals and masks and costumes are encouraged. Click here for more information.

On Friday, August 23, 2024, the entire family can "Run with the Dinosaurs". There's a Jurassic Race in Vernal to kick of "Dinah Sour Days" starting at 7:30pm with a two block dash down Main Street. Click here for more information.

Then "Dinah Sour" Days continue through Sunday, August 25, 2024. This is a weekend-long Hot Air Balloon Festival. There's also music and hand-painted windows on the shops along Main Street. Click here for more information.

The Blue Moon Festival is happening on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the Holladay City Park, rain or shine from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. There will be children's activities, delicious food and drinks and music, plus an art market. Click here for more information.

LEGO Fans will love this! Brickslopes is happening at the Mountain America Expo Center from Friday, August 23, 2024 to Sunday, August 24, 2024. This attracts world-class LEGO builders from all over to display their creations and compete in a competition where the public picks the winner! Click here for more information.

