Keeping Your Home Clean for the Holidays

Lavender Lush Cleaning is a veteran-owned cleaning company in Davis County, Utah.

They clean with products that aren't harmful to you, your family or the environment. They even make some of the cleaners themselves.

Nicole from Lavender Lush joined us with hacks to keep your home clean for the holidays.

Her first tip: Clean clockwise to stay on track and not get overwhelmed.

Next: Use fall decorations that are good from September through November so you don't have to worry about changing them during the holiday season.

Third: Use the extended duster to do light fixtures, ceilings and walls.

Fourth: Place tinfoil on the bottom of the tray you are placing in the oven, not on the bottom of the oven to prevent heat damage.

Fifth: Use a checklist. This makes it easy to make sure you are not missing any areas and it's also easy to delegate the jobs.

Sixth: Use Lush spray or vinegar and steel wool to clean your glass shower door.

Seventh: Use baking soda for the inside and outside of trash containers as a natural deodorizer.

If any of this overwhelms you, just let Lavender Lush do the dirty work for you!

Call them at 801-508-4209 or visit lavenderlushcleaning.com.

