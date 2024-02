A first dance song has now become a viral audio being used on by millions of social media users.

Singer-Songwriter Kelsey Hart wrote “Life With You” for his wife for their first dance as husband and wife and now it has over 30 million views.

Hart joined Jenny Hardman just in time for Valentine’s Day to chat about his hit song as well as share a bit about his wife who is from Utah.

You can find Kelsey Hart's music on all platforms and for more information go to officialkelseyhart.com.