Ken Garff Auto gives away 175 bikes to Utah Foster Care kids

When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Ken Garff decided to do a 42-day project to buy from community businesses and give back to community people, organizations and businesses in need, as a temporary gesture.

At the end of that cycle, Ken Garff employees loved serving the community so much that the "temporary" program, called "We're 'Hear' for You" (to play off of Ken Garff's popular "We Hear You" advertising campaign), continued and is now in its third year.

As part of the campaign, they recently lit up smiles for kids by giving 175 bikes away to children in Utah Foster Care. In return, they got the cutest thank you notes from the children.

Ken Garff Auto and employees have also provided groceries for seniors, lunches for hospital staff, free tanks of gas for random commuters, flowers for teachers and free passes to open entertainment venues like Hogle Zoo and much more.

They've also helped the Navajo Nation with goods and supplies, and they've been able to surprise a single mom at Christmas who has breast and ovarian cancer.

If you know of an organization or family who could use help, go to kengarff.com/hear-for-you and provide information to let them know.

