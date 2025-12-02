Ken Garff employees are helping to make sure refugees living in Utah have a happy holiday

When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Ken Garff Automotive Group decided to do a 42-day project to buy from community businesses and give back to community people, organizations and businesses in need, as a temporary gesture.

At the end of that cycle, Ken Garff employees loved serving the community so much that the "temporary" program, called "We're 'Hear' for You" (to play off of Ken Garff's popular "We Hear You" advertising campaign), continues to this day.

Now, during the holidays, they're helping to make sure refugees living in Utah have a happy season.

They are partnering with Utah Refugee Connection for a Celebration of Light holiday gathering on December 13, 2025.

It will be a party filled with festivities, food and traditions.

They are collecting donations for all ages through December 10, 2025, so the families can receive them at the Celebration of Light.

You can drop off these items at 3134 S. 300 E. in Salt Lake City. For more information click here.

You can learn more at kengarff.com.

