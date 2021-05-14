Ken Garff employees have been making a difference during the pandemic, and they're not stopping now!

When COVID hit a year ago, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses

and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ken Garff was built on a heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so they planned 42 days of giving back to those in the communities we serve.

They started "We're Hear for You" last May when 21 of the Ken Garff dealerships and nearly 1700 employees throughout Utah wanted to make a difference by helping local community members by buying from local businesses during the pandemic and helping other organizations or people who were hit hard by the pandemic in the state.

Winston Bennion, General Manager at Ken Garff West Valley Ford says some of they ways they've given back is buying groceries for seniors and providing lunches for hospital staff.

They've also bought tanks of gas for random commuters. They've also identified families who've gone through hardships because of the pandemic and brought them items to help them get through.

"We're Hear for You" has been so incredible, that they can't stop now!

Go to kengarff.com/hear-for-you/ and provide information to let them know of someone you know in need. Their team will then go through the process of identifying who they can help next.