Ken Garff employees help refugee children who lost both parents

Ken Garff employees have an amazing community service program to help those in need.

They've already done an heartwarming project in 2022. The dealerships joined together to help five refugee children who recently lost their dad in a car crash, and just four months prior they lost their mother in childbirth.

The Iowa dealerships teamed up to make magic happen by surprising the grandparents who've taken in the five siblings with a new van filled to the brim with clothes, toys food, supplies, bedding and more.

Kelley Gregory with Jaguar Land Rover Lehi says they're looking forward to 2022 and the opportunities to serve even more.

In 2021, they completed 32 projects in Utah alone. One of the highlights was providing some Christmas for local families in Utah County.

Gregory says employees love this program, and it is now at the core of the culture at Ken Garff and treating people right.

Ideas for the service projects are nominated or generated by employees and they're always looking for new ideas.

You can find out more and sign up someone at kengarff.com/hear-for-you.